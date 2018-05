Xconomy San Francisco —

Bryan Irving is now executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX). Irving first joined San Francisco-based Five Prime last year as vice president of research. His experience also includes posts at CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) and Genentech. Clinical-stage Five Prime develops protein therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Frank Vinluan

