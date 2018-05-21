EXOME

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jacob Chacko CEO

Frank Vinluan

May 21st, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Jacob Chacko has joined ORIC Pharmaceuticals to become the cancer drug developer’s CEO. Rich Heynman, who had been interim CEO, will now become chairman of the San Francisco company’s board of directors. Chacko was most recently chief financial officer of Ignyta, which was acquired by Roche earlier this year. ORIC, which stands for “overcoming resistance in cancer,” develops therapies for cancers that have become resistant to previous treatments. The company’s lead drug, ORIC-101, is in early-stage clinical testing.

