Adicet Bio Names Elizabeth Read Chief Technology Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Elizabeth Read has been appointed chief technology officer of Adicet Bio. Read comes to Menlo Park, CA-based Adicet from Medeor Therapeutics, where she was senior vice president, product development. Her experience also includes management roles at StemCyte, Fate Therapeutics, and the American Red Cross. Pre-clinical stage Adicet is developing cancer immunotherapies.