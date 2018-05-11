EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Menlo Therapeutics Moves Paul Kwon to Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 11th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Paul Kwon, the chief medical officer of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) for the past two years, will now become the Redwood City, CA, company’s chief scientific officer. In a related move, Mary Spellman, senior vice president of clinical development, will be promoted to chief medical officer. Menlo, which completed its initial public offering earlier this year, is in mid-stage clinical testing of serlopitant, a drug developed to treat itching associated with skin conditions. The drug is also being tested as treatment for chronic cough.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.