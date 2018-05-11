Menlo Therapeutics Moves Paul Kwon to Chief Scientific Officer

Paul Kwon, the chief medical officer of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) for the past two years, will now become the Redwood City, CA, company’s chief scientific officer. In a related move, Mary Spellman, senior vice president of clinical development, will be promoted to chief medical officer. Menlo, which completed its initial public offering earlier this year, is in mid-stage clinical testing of serlopitant, a drug developed to treat itching associated with skin conditions. The drug is also being tested as treatment for chronic cough.