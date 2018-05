Mallinkrodt’s Gary Phillips Joins OrphoMed as President & CEO

Gary Phillips has been named president and CEO of San Francisco-based OrphoMed. Phillips comes to OrphoMed from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK) where he was executive vice president and chief strategy officer. With the Phillips hire, OrphoMed’s founder, Nikhilesh Singh, is taking on the newly created position of chief scientific officer. OrphoMed’s lead drug, ORP-101, is in Phase 1 studies testing it as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.