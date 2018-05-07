EXOME

Atreca Names Orwin CEO, Serafini Becomes Chief Strategy Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 7th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Atreca has appointed John Orwin to serve as president and CEO of the Redwood City, CA, drug developer. He is also joining the company’s board of directors. Orwin must recently served as CEO of Relypsa, also based in Redwood City. He takes the place of Tito Serafini, Atreca’s co-founder. Serafini is shifting to the newly created position of chief strategy officer, where his duties will include overseeing research and preclinical development. Atreca’s lead program is a preclinical immunotherapy being studied as a potential treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.

