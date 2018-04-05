RSA Security, a Bedford, MA-based business division of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) announced on Thursday a pending deal to acquire Fortscale, a cybersecurity startup that uses behavioral analysis to detect network intrusions.

RSA Security, a global cybersecurity provider for businesses, said it plans to incorporate Fortscale’s technology into a new version of its service, the RSA NetWitness Platform. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed by the two companies.

San Francisco-based Fortscale, whose research and development center is in Tel Aviv, Israel, specializes in monitoring network activity for signs of unusual patterns that may signal a cyberattack. For example, an authorized user may sign into the network at an odd time, or from an unexpected place. The security method, called “user and entity behavioral analytics” (UEBA), is designed to flag insider threats, as well as authorized user accounts that have been compromised by hackers.

Fortscale was co-founded by CEO Idan Tendler, a serial entrepreneur and former Israeli cyberdefense intelligence officer, and COO Yona Hollander, a former executive at McAfee and other security companies. Starting with a seed round in 2013, the startup raised a total of $23 million by early 2017, according to Crunchbase. Fortscale’s investors include Blumberg Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Intel Capital, Valor Capital Group, and CME Group.

In addition to Fortscale’s technology, RSA Security is adding another element to its RSA NetWitness Platform—an incident management and investigation feature called RSA NetWitness Orchestrator.

Bernadette Tansey is Xconomy's San Francisco Editor. You can reach her at btansey@xconomy.com. Follow @Tansey_Xconomy

