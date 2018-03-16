Oxford BioTherapeutics Appoints Fandi Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Cancer drug developer Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) has appointed Abderrahim Fandi to serve in the newly created position of chief medical officer. Fandi comes to OBT from Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). His experience also includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). U.K.-based Oxford Bio, which maintains U.S. operations in San Jose, CA, has two Phase 1 programs. MEN1112 is being tested in acute myeloid leukemia; MEN1309 is in testing for breast, bladder and pancreatic cancers, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma.