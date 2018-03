BioMarin’s Wolfgang Dummer Named Aridis Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has appointed Wolfgang Dummer to serve as chief medical officer. Before joining the San Jose, CA, company, Dummer was vice president of clinical development at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) in Novato, CA. His experience also includes positions at Genentech and the Scripps Research Institute. Aridis develops antibody drugs to treat infectious diseases.