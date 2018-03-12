EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Gilead CSO Bischofberger to Step Down, McHutchison Named Successor

Frank Vinluan

March 12th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Norbert Bischofberger, executive vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), is stepping down after nearly 30 years with the company. Foster City, CA-based Gilead says Bischofberger will leave his position at the end of April but remain with the company through July. John McHutchison, who is currently executive vice president of clinical research, has been named Bischofberger’s successor.

In other moves, Gilead announced that Andrew Cheng, executive vice president of clinical research and development operations, will be appointed chief medical officer. Gilead says Cheng will continue leading the company’s HIV clinical research program while taking on responsibility for its medical affairs.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.