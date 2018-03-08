EXOME

AbbVie’s Steve England Joins 3Scan as Chief Science Officer

Frank Vinluan

March 8th, 2018

3Scan has appointed Steve England to serve as the San Francisco company’s chief science officer. England most recently worked at AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where he led a team focused on therapy development and emerging technology. His experience also includes drug discovery positions at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). 3Scan uses automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to digitize whole tissue samples. The company says its technology supports medical research and drug development.

