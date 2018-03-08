AbbVie’s Steve England Joins 3Scan as Chief Science Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

3Scan has appointed Steve England to serve as the San Francisco company’s chief science officer. England most recently worked at AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where he led a team focused on therapy development and emerging technology. His experience also includes drug discovery positions at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). 3Scan uses automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to digitize whole tissue samples. The company says its technology supports medical research and drug development.