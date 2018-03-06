Adicet Bio Founder and CEO Aya Jakobovits Retires

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aya Jakobovits, president and CEO of Adicet Bio, has retired. Jakobovits had led the Menlo Park, CA immunotherapy developer since she founded it in 2014. Adicet says Jakobovits will remain on the company’s board of directors and will continue to serve as an advisor. Donald Santel, Adicet’s executive chairman, will be the company’s interim CEO.

Under Jakobovits, Adicet raised $51 million in a 2016 Series A round of financing. In contrast to some cell therapy companies whose treatments are made by engineering a patient’s own cells, pre-clinical stage Adicet is developing universal immune cell therapies that can be produced in large quantities.