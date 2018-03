Nkarta Therapeutics Picks Paul Hastings for CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Paul Hastings has been named CEO of South San Francisco, CA-based Nkarta Therapeutics. Hastings most recently worked for Redwood City, CA, cancer drug developer OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OMED), where he was chairman and CEO. Hastings resigned from OncoMed on Jan. 1. Nkarta is developing cancer treatments based on natural killer (NK) immune cells.