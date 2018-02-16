EXOME

Chrono CEO Alan Levy Retires, David Happel Named New Chief Executive

February 16th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Alan Levy, CEO and chairman of Chrono Therapeutics, is retiring. The Hayward, CA, company said Levy will remain on the board of directors. David Happel has been appointed CEO, and current board member James Young will take on the role of board chairman. Happel comes to Chrono from Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ: HZNP), where he was executive vice president of commercial development and strategy. Chrono has developed an experimental “smart” drug delivery technology that administers nicotine at peak craving times to help smokers quit.

