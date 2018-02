Alexion’s Bedrosian Named Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx

Xconomy San Francisco —

Rare disease drug developer Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) has named Camille Bedrosian executive vice president and chief medical officer. Before joining the Novato, CA-based company, Bedrosian was senior vice president and chief medical officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) in New Haven, CT. Ultragenyx added gene therapy to its drug pipeline last fall through its acquisition of Cambridge, MA-based Dimension Therapeutics.