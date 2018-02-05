Prothena Chief Medical Officer Sarah Noonberg Resigns

Xconomy San Francisco —

Prothena’s (NASDAQ: PRTA) chief medical officer, Sarah Noonberg, is stepping down from her post nine months after starting the job. Ireland-based Prothena, which has its U.S. operations in South San Francisco, CA, gave no reason for Noonberg’s departure other than to say that she decided to resign and will provide “transitional support” to the company through March 15.

While Prothena searches for Noonberg’s replacement, the company said retired chief medical officer Martin Koller will return temporarily on a consulting basis. Prothena’s lead drug, NEOD001, is in clinical testing as a potential treatment for AL amyloidosis, a rare disease characterized by the buildup of the amyloid protein in the body’s organs. Initial results from a Phase 2 study are expected in the second quarter.