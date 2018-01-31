Engine Biosciences Nabs $10M to Develop AI-Based Drug Discovery Tech

—

Engine Biosciences has raised $10 million in funding to further develop its artificial intelligence-based drug discovery tool.

DHVC and 6 Dimensions Capital co-led the seed investment in the San Francisco-based company. Joining in the investment were WuXi AppTec, EDBI, Pavilion Capital, Baidu Ventures, WI Harper, and Nest.Bio Ventures. Engine says it has demonstrated that the technology can work for various diseases and cell types; the startup says it has active programs in cancer, neurodegeneration, autoimmune disorders, and skin conditions.

Engine says it will use the capital to continue work on its technology and build out its staff in San Francisco and Singapore, where it has a second location. The company will also seek partnerships to conduct preclinical studies using its technology.

