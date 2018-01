OrphoMed Names Mark Sostek Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Mark Sostek is joining San Francisco-based drug developer OrphoMed as chief medical officer. Sostek most recently worked at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in its inflammation and immunology research unit. Before that, he was global clinical leader for gastrointestinal programs at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). OrphoMed’s lead drug candidate, ORP-101, is in early-stage clinical testing for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.