BioClin Therapeutics Adds Gilead’s Steve Abella to Executive Team

Xconomy San Francisco —

Esteban (Steve) Abella has been appointed chief medical officer of San Ramon, CA-based BioClin Therapeutics. Abella most recently worked at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), where he was a senior director leading the company’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia efforts. BioClin also named Graeme Currie to the chief operating officer post. Currie’s experience includes senior leadership positions at Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN).

BioClin’s lead drug candidate, B-701, targets a protein that supports tumor growth. Last year, BioClin raised $30 million in funding for more clinical studies testing the antibody drug as a treatment for bladder cancer.