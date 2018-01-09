PellePharm Appoints Sanuj Ravindran to CEO Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

PellePharm has appointed Sanuj Ravindran CEO of the Menlo Park, CA, company. Ravindran comes to PellePharm from San Diego-based aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE), where he was chief business officer. Before working at aTyr, Ravindran was senior vice president of corporate development for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO).

PellePharm develops drugs to treat rare skin disorders. The company is a subsidiary of BridgeBio, a Palo Alto, CA, company that raised $135 million in financing last year. PellePharm’s lead compound, patidegib, is in mid-stage studies as a treatment for Gorlin Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that leads to basal cell carcinomas on the face and parts of the body exposed to the sun.