Achaogen’s Blake Wise to Succeed Kenneth Hillan as CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Blake Wise is set to become CEO of Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO). Wise, who is currently president and chief operating officer of the South San Francisco, CA, drug developer, will start his new role on Jan. 1. He will succeed Kenneth Hillan, who will move into the newly created position of president, R&D, in addition to being president of Achaogen. Hillan will remain on the board of directors; Wise will gain a board seat. Achaogen awaits an FDA decision on its lead drug candidate, plazomicin, a drug that treats complicated urinary tract infection.