Roche’s Jennifer Cook Appointed CEO of Grail

Xconomy San Francisco —

Grail has appointed Jennifer Cook to serve as CEO of the cancer screening company. Cook comes to Menlo Park, CA-based Grail from Roche, where she is head of clinical operations in product development for the company’s pharmaceuticals division. She will start at Grail on Jan. 2, and will also gain a seat on the company’s board of directors. Grail’s interim CEO Bill Rastetter, who has been serving in that role since August, will continue as chairman of the company’s board.