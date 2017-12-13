What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech 2017: Photos and Takeaways

Xconomy San Francisco —

Healthcare is a technologically driven industry and some of those advances are apparent in the products now reaching consumers directly.

From the convenience of home, consumers can order tests that allow them to gain insight about what their genes or their microbiomes can tell them about their health or the risk of developing a particular disease. In the realm of substance abuse, digital technologies are emerging to supplement more traditional approaches to managing addiction. We learned about some the progress of these technologies and more last week during What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, Xconomy’s annual look at life science innovation in the San Francisco area.

While some of the technologies discussed during the event are already in the hands of patients and consumers, others will still need years of additional research and testing before they reach the market. For example, blood tests that could detect the early signs of cancer in an apparently healthy person are a decade or more away. In the meantime, we have photos of some of the players involved in developing these technologies and more from our event at UCSF Mission Bay, courtesy of Michael Drew Photography.

