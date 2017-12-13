EXOME

What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech 2017: Photos and Takeaways

Frank Vinluan

December 13th, 2017

Jeff Bluestone

Jeff Bluestone, CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, discusses the institute's research to kick off What's Hot in Bay Area Biotech 2017.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

You-Omics Panel

Xconomy's Alex Lash speaks with Justin Kao of Helix and Jill Hagenkord of Color during the "You-Omics: Consumers and Health Data" panel.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Sarah Gupta

Sarah Gupta, senior medical liaison at uBiome, discusses her company's microbiome test offerings.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Dennis Wall

Dennis Wall, a Stanford professor of pediatrics, explains his research into the role of the microbiome in autism.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Karim Dabbagh

Karim Dabbagh, chief scientific officer of Second Genome, discusses his company's partnership with Stanford researching the connection between the microbiome and autism.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Alex Lash, Helmy Eltoukhy

Guardant Health CEO Helmy Eltoukhy (right) speaks with Xconomy's Alex Lash during a session on liquid biopsy.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

What's Hot in Bay Area Biotech 2017

Attendees of What's Hot in Bay Area Biotech 2017 make connections during the networking break.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Mark Moasser

Mark Moasser, a UCSF professor of medicine, provides an overview of liquid biopsy.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Kristina Burow

Kristina Burow, managing director of ARCH Venture Partners, discusses investment trends.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Freenome

Gabe Otte, CEO of Freenome, presents his startup during a Spotlight Talk.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Verge Genomics

Alice Zhang, CEO of Verge Genomics, speaks about her company during a Spotlight Talk.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Sam Frons, Antoun Nabhan

Addicaid CEO Sam Frons talks about her startup's technology while Antoun Nabhan, vice president of development for Pear Therapeutics, looks on.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Gideon Wald

Gideon Wald, chief technology officer of Welkin Health, describes his company's software, which has applications in disease management, including addiction.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Alex de Winter, George Scangos

Vir Biotechnology CEO George Scangos speaks with Alex de Winter, managing partner of GE Ventures about infectious diseases, his time at Biogen, and more.

Photo by Michael Drew Photography

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Healthcare is a technologically driven industry and some of those advances are apparent in the products now reaching consumers directly.

From the convenience of home, consumers can order tests that allow them to gain insight about what their genes or their microbiomes can tell them about their health or the risk of developing a particular disease. In the realm of substance abuse, digital technologies are emerging to supplement more traditional approaches to managing addiction. We learned about some the progress of these technologies and more last week during What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, Xconomy’s annual look at life science innovation in the San Francisco area.

While some of the technologies discussed during the event are already in the hands of patients and consumers, others will still need years of additional research and testing before they reach the market. For example, blood tests that could detect the early signs of cancer in an apparently healthy person are a decade or more away. In the meantime, we have photos of some of the players involved in developing these technologies and more from our event at UCSF Mission Bay, courtesy of Michael Drew Photography.

We’d like to thank the sponsors, whose support made What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech possible, including our host, QB3; silver sponsor Biocom; reception sponsors Chrysalis Biomedical Advisors and Next Interactions. And last but not least, a thank you to our audience, who engaged with the speakers and their ideas.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

