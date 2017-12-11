EXOME

Vir Biotechnology Names Herbert Virgin Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

December 11th, 2017

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Herbert “Skip” Virgin is joining Vir Biotechnology to become executive vice president of research and chief scientific officer of the San Francisco-based drug developer. Virgin, who will start his new post on Jan. 1, comes to Vir from Washington University’s School of Medicine, where he has been a professor and chair of the department of pathology and immunology since 2006. Earlier this year, Vir revealed $500 million in committed funding that the startup will use to develop new infectious disease treatments.

