David Spellmeyer Joins Circle Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer

Circle Pharma of South San Francisco, CA, has named David Spellmeyer chief scientific officer. Spellmeyer’s experience includes executive posts at Bay Area biotechs Nodality and Signature BioScience, as well as research work at IBM (NYSE: IBM). Circle is developing macrocyclic peptides, drugs that the company says could hit molecular targets that had previously been considered “undruggable” by small molecule or biologic drugs.