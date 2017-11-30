EXOME

Grab Your Ticket for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on Dec. 6

November 30th, 2017

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Time is almost up to grab a seat for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, Xconomy’s newest event that will feature some of the Bay Area’s top life-science leaders.

Register today and save $120 with our Procrastinator’s Special while it lasts. This is an event you don’t want to miss this season, and it’s all happening next week on Dec. 6 at UCSF Mission Bay’s QB3 campus.

Our all-star lineup of speakers will discuss how they are unlocking health data for patients, battling drug addiction with digital innovation, going all-in to build ambition startups, and much more.

Speakers include:

George Scangos, CEO, Vir Biotechnology; former CEO, Biogen
Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF
Jill Hagenkord, Chief Medical Officer, Color
Gabe Otte, CEO, Freenome
Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics
Karim Dabbagh, Chief Scientific Officer, Second Genome
Chase Hensel, CEO, Welkin Health
Sam Frons, CEO, Addicaid
Sarah Gupta, Senior Medical Liaison, uBiome
Justin Kao, Co-Founder, Helix

View the full speaker list and the agenda. See you next Wednesday, Dec. 6!

