Grab Your Ticket for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on Dec. 6

Time is almost up to grab a seat for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, Xconomy’s newest event that will feature some of the Bay Area’s top life-science leaders.
Register today and save $120 with our Procrastinator’s Special while it lasts. This is an event you don’t want to miss this season, and it’s all happening next week on Dec. 6 at UCSF Mission Bay’s QB3 campus.
Our all-star lineup of speakers will discuss how they are unlocking health data for patients, battling drug addiction with digital innovation, going all-in to build ambition startups, and much more.
Speakers include:
— George Scangos, CEO, Vir Biotechnology; former CEO, Biogen
— Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF
— Jill Hagenkord, Chief Medical Officer, Color
— Gabe Otte, CEO, Freenome
— Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics
— Karim Dabbagh, Chief Scientific Officer, Second Genome
— Chase Hensel, CEO, Welkin Health
— Sam Frons, CEO, Addicaid
— Sarah Gupta, Senior Medical Liaison, uBiome
— Justin Kao, Co-Founder, Helix
View the full speaker list and the agenda. See you next Wednesday, Dec. 6!