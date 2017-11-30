Grab Your Ticket for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on Dec. 6

Xconomy San Francisco —

Time is almost up to grab a seat for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, Xconomy’s newest event that will feature some of the Bay Area’s top life-science leaders.

Register today and save $120 with our Procrastinator’s Special while it lasts. This is an event you don’t want to miss this season, and it’s all happening next week on Dec. 6 at UCSF Mission Bay’s QB3 campus.

Our all-star lineup of speakers will discuss how they are unlocking health data for patients, battling drug addiction with digital innovation, going all-in to build ambition startups, and much more.

Speakers include:

— George Scangos, CEO, Vir Biotechnology; former CEO, Biogen

— Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF

— Jill Hagenkord, Chief Medical Officer, Color

— Gabe Otte, CEO, Freenome

— Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics

— Karim Dabbagh, Chief Scientific Officer, Second Genome

— Chase Hensel, CEO, Welkin Health

— Sam Frons, CEO, Addicaid

— Sarah Gupta, Senior Medical Liaison, uBiome

— Justin Kao, Co-Founder, Helix

View the full speaker list and the agenda. See you next Wednesday, Dec. 6!