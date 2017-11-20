Roche Gains Ground on Rivals With Drug Combo’s Success in Lung Cancer

Roche/Genentech reported this morning that its cancer immunotherapy drug, atezolizumab (Tecentriq), has succeeded in a clinical study that could help change the standard of care for people with a certain type of lung cancer.

The Swiss company and its South San Francisco, CA-based Genentech division said late Sunday night that in a 1,202-patient trial of patients just diagnosed with non-squamous cell lung cancer, atezolizumab, when combined with chemotherapy and another one of its cancer drugs, bevacizumab (Avastin), held the tumors in check longer than bevacizumab and chemotherapy alone. Progression-free survival, as it is known, is one of the two main goals of Roche/Genentech’s Phase 3 trial, called IMpower150.

It’s important to note that the company didn’t provide specifics on the magnitude of the benefit the drug combination produced in the study. Roche/Genentech will present details at a medical meeting in December. Details also weren’t disclosed regarding the side effects of the combination, though the companies noted these effects were “consistent with the known profile” of each of the medicines and no new surprises were seen. Additionally, Roche/Genentech hasn’t seen yet how much longer study participants on its drug combination live than those on chemotherapy alone—the second main goal of the trial. The companies said “initial observations…are encouraging,” however, and will analyze the data again in the first half of 2018.

In the meantime, Roche/Genentech will submit data from the IMpower150 study to regulators in the U.S. and Europe. That means atezolizumab now has the potential to shake up the treatment landscape in patients with advanced NSCLC. “Roche is now a real competitor in first-line lung [cancer],” wrote ISI Evercore analyst Umer Raffat in a note to investors Monday morning.

Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) shares surged more than six percent in pre-market trading Monday morning.

Lung cancer is the second most common cause of cancer (behind skin cancer) and is the leading cause of cancer related deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. The ACS predicts 222,500 new cases and 155,780 deaths from the disease this year alone. NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for 80 to 85 percent of cases, according to the ACS.

Cancer immunotherapy drugs have been working their way forward as important treatment methods for a variety of cancers, with lung cancer in particular a key battleground among drugmakers. Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) pembrolizumab is, as of now, the only approved immunotherapy drug for newly diagnosed NSCLC patients, while Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) nivolumab (Opdivo) and atezolizumab are approved for those who have failed prior treatment.

To one-up Merck, companies are looking to combinations. Bristol has a lot riding on a study called Checkmate-227, which tests a combination nivolumab and another immunotherapy drug, ipilimumab (Yervoy), in newly diagnosed NSCLC patients. Data are expected next year. AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), too, has been in the mix with its own immunotherapy combination—though disappointing data from a Phase 3 trial earlier this year delivered a setback. Merck has an important combination trial of its own on the way, as Keynote-189, which tests nivolumab alongside chemotherapy, is expected to produce results soon.

Success in this setting for atezolizumab represents a significant opportunity for Roche/Genentech to gain ground on its rivals. When the drug was first approved in October 2016, it was the fourth so-called checkpoint inhibitor to come to market, behind nivolumab and ipilimumab from Bristol-Myers Squibb and pembrolizumab from Merck. Since then, nivolumab ($1.3 billion in 2016 sales) and pembrolizumab ($1.4 billion) have become billion-dollar sellers while atezolizumab (roughly $159 million) has been playing catch-up. The drug is in clinical testing for cancers of the kidney, breast, colorectal, prostate, and more and has had some up and down moments. Though approved for bladder cancer on an accelerated basis, for instance, atezolizumab failed a Phase 3 trial for the disease earlier this year.

Separately, Roche/Genentech announced positive data from a third Phase 3 trial of hemophilia drug emicizumab (Hemlibra), which the FDA just approved last week. Here’s more on the drug and the significance of the trial, called Haven-3.