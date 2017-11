OncoMed’s Tim Hoey Joins Tenaya Tx as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Tenaya Therapeutics has appointed Tim Hoey chief scientific officer of the South San Francisco, CA, biotech. Before joining Tenaya, Hoey was senior vice president of cancer biology and co-chief scientific officer of Redwood City, CA-based OncoMed (NASDAQ: OMED). Tenaya spun out of the Gladstone Institutes last year backed by a $50 million Series A investment that the startup is using to develop regenerative medicine treatments for heart failure.