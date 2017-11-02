Scangos Heats Up Xconomy’s What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech Lineup

Xconomy San Francisco —

To biopharmaceutical companies, FDA approval of a new drug brings the opportunity to sell a product in the biggest pharmaceutical market in the world. But disease knows no borders, and many treatments launched in the U.S. market could also have global applications.

George Scangos says he joined Vir Biotechnology to bring new infectious disease therapies to patients all over the world. Last month, Vir revealed $500 million in financial commitments and a slate of industry and university partnerships that give the San Francisco company a ready pipeline of drug candidates, as well as access to technologies that can be used to discover more compounds.

Scangos is no stranger to selling drugs in the global market. In his six-year tenure as CEO of Cambridge, MA-based Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), he oversaw the development, approval, and launch of dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera), a multiple sclerosis pill that went on to become a blockbuster seller.

Vir is taking a different approach. The company aims to sell its drugs in the U.S. and Europe. But Scangos says the company plans to use its partnerships to bring new therapies to people around the world. For example, he says, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of Vir’s investors and partners, could make an approved Vir drug available to patients in developing countries. Vir’s disease targets include influenza, HIV, hepatitis B virus, Zika, and Dengue fever.

Photo by Vir Biotechnology.