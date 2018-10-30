CFO Todd Young Leaving Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Xconomy San Diego —

Acadia Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the imminent department of Todd Young, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, after roughly two years with the biopharma company.

Young’s last day is Wednesday, said Acadia (NASDAQ: ACAD), a San Diego-based company that is developing and commercializing treatments for neurological disorders. Its drug pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was the first FDA-approved treatment for the hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. It has also shown promise in treating dementia-related psychoses.

Acadia said Young is leaving to join another healthcare company, which wasn’t identified in the statement. Prior to joining Acadia, Young was senior vice president and treasurer at Baxalta, now part of Dublin, Ireland-based Shire.

Elena Ridloff, Acadia’s senior vice president for investor relations, will serve as interim CFO.