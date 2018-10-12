Ansun BioPharma Adds Stanley Lewis to C-Suite

Xconomy San Diego —

Ansun BioPharma has appointed Stanley Lewis to serve as its chief medical officer. Lewis comes to Ansun from TaiMed Biologics, where as CMO he oversaw the development of a treatment for multi-drug resistant HIV through to FDA approval. San Diego-based Ansun said Lewis will oversee the late-stage development of its lead candidate, DAS181, a treatment for parainfluenza, which is poised to enter a Phase 3 program. Ansun also said it appointed Connie Lu to serve as its vice president of quality. Lu was previously at Genentech.