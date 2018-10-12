EXOME

Ansun BioPharma Adds Stanley Lewis to C-Suite

October 12th, 2018

Ansun BioPharma has appointed Stanley Lewis to serve as its chief medical officer. Lewis comes to Ansun from TaiMed Biologics, where as CMO he oversaw the development of a treatment for multi-drug resistant HIV through to FDA approval. San Diego-based Ansun said Lewis will oversee the late-stage development of its lead candidate, DAS181, a treatment for parainfluenza, which is poised to enter a Phase 3 program. Ansun also said it appointed Connie Lu to serve as its vice president of quality. Lu was previously at Genentech.

