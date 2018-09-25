Vividion Names Receptos Alum Fred Aslan President

Xconomy San Diego —

San Diego biotech Vividion Therapeutics, which says it is deploying proteomics and chemistry platforms to discover and develop novel small-molecule therapeutics, announced on Tuesday it has appointed Fred Aslan as its president and chief business officer. Aslan was a co-founder of Receptos Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Celgene for about $7 billion in 2015. Most recently Aslan was founder and CEO of Adavium Medical, a Brazilian medical device company; before that he was an investor at venture capital firm Venrock. Vividion, headed by CEO Diego Miralles, was spun out of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla.