Vividion Names Receptos Alum Fred Aslan President

Sarah de Crescenzo

September 25th, 2018

San Diego 

San Diego biotech Vividion Therapeutics, which says it is deploying proteomics and chemistry platforms to discover and develop novel small-molecule therapeutics, announced on Tuesday it has appointed Fred Aslan as its president and chief business officer. Aslan was a co-founder of Receptos Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Celgene for about $7 billion in 2015. Most recently Aslan was founder and CEO of Adavium Medical, a Brazilian medical device company; before that he was an investor at venture capital firm Venrock. Vividion, headed by CEO Diego Miralles, was spun out of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla.

