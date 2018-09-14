Epic Sciences Names Katherine Atkinson Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

San Diego oncology diagnostics startup Epic Sciences has appointed Katherine Atkinson as its chief commercial officer. Atkinson was most recently vice president of business development at San Diego’s Edico Genome, which was acquired by Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) for $100 million in May. Prior to Edico Genome, Atkinson worked for Illumina. Previously Atkinson also had roles at Fisher Scientific, Thermo Fisher, and Beckman Coulter. Epic Sciences is developing blood tests to help clinicians determine the best cancer treatments.