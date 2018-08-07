EXOME

Retrophin Appoints Noah Rosenberg Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 7th, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

Noah Rosenberg has joined Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) as chief medical officer. Rosenberg comes to the San Diego biotech from Fairfield, NJ-based Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, where he was chief medical officer. Retrophin’s drug pipeline includes late-stage drug candidates fosmetpantotenate, an experimental treatment for the rare neurological disorder pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, and sparsentan, a drug for a rare kidney disease that Retrophin licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) in 2012.

