Neurana Pharmaceuticals Names Craig Thompson President & CEO

Xconomy San Diego —

Craig Thompson has joined Neurana Pharmaceuticals as president and CEO. Prior to starting at the San Diego company, Thompson was president and CEO of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in Hayward, CA. Neurana develops drugs that treat neuromuscular conditions. In May, the company closed a $60 million Series A round of funding to finance Phase 2 studies testing tolperisone, a relaxant to treat muscles spasms without causing sedation.