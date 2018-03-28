A healthtech startup founded by two doctors who set out in 2013 to improve the overall management of their respective medical practices is emerging from beta mode Wednesday to offer fellow physicians an office software suite.

Reachify, founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, targets medical groups with software-as-a-service (SaaS) that consolidates phone, e-mail, social media, and other electronic communications into a centralized hub and collaborative workplace. The company says its Web-based technology is secure and compliant with federal standards for protecting sensitive patient data.

In a statement, Reachify says its technology was developed to address many of the issues highlighted in a 2016 study published by the Journal of Medical Practice Management. According to the study, only 4 percent of the complaints found in more than 35,000 online patient reviews focused explicitly on their medical treatment. The other 96 percent complained about poor customer service arising from such issues as inadequate communications, wait times, and disorganized operations.

Reachify says its technology enables patients to connect with medical practices through their preferred method of communication, whether that is Facebook messenger, Fax, or phone call. The company’s technology intelligently routes messages, so, for example, a prospective patient inquiry sent from a medical group’s website is routed to the receptionist while a patient’s e-mail question regarding test results is routed to their physician.

“Better communication leads to more satisfied patients, greater patient retention, higher referral rates and increased revenue,” Reachify CEO Greg Spillane explained in today’s statement. Internal operations also improve because Reachify enables staffers to communicate and collaborate with each other more easily, the company says.

Founders Erik Stark, an orthopedic surgeon, and Richard Balikian, a plastic surgeon, provided most of the $2 million in early funding themselves, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

The company has been testing its technology in recent years with at least five medical groups in north San Diego County, including Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery.

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

