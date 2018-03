Illumina Picks Genomic Health’s Phil Febbo for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) has appointed Phil Febbo to serve as chief medical officer of the San Diego genomics technologies company. Febbo most recently worked as chief medical officer of Redwood City, CA-based Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX). Before that, he was a professor of medicine and urology at the University of California, San Francisco.