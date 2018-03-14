Big VCs Join Xconomy in San Diego to Discuss Big Data, Big Biology

Xconomy San Diego —

In the Boston office of GE Ventures, managing director Alex de Winter is overseeing investments in companies like Veracyte, which is applying machine learning to genomic sequencing technology to help doctors distinguish benign growths from cancer.

At Intel Capital in the Bay Area, investment director Ranjeet Alexis is an expert in bioinformatics who is scouting for deals at the intersection of computation, healthcare, and the life sciences. His investments include Synthego, a provider of technology used in CRISPR genome editing and research.

Then there is Amir Nashat of Boston’s Polaris Partners, whose firm’s life sciences portfolio includes Freenome, a San Francisco-based healthtech company applying machine learning to test patient blood samples for lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers. Nashat also serves as a director on the boards of San Diego’s aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE), and Metacrine.

We are bringing these three venture investors together in San Diego as part of the Xconomy Forum on Big Data Meets Big Biology. We’ve invited them to offer their insights on the convergence of healthcare with advanced information technologies like machine learning and predictive software—and to explain how IT is being applied in healthcare and the life sciences. We plan to ask them about the trends they see as IT and healthcare come together, and why they invested in companies like Syapse, Freenome, and Synthego.

Nashat, de Winter, and Alexis also will be part of a broader discussion that includes the use of blockchain technologies in healthcare and genomics R&D, how IBM Watson is being used in studies of healthy aging, and how to scale a startup as it begins to incorporate massive amounts of data in its business.

Join the conversation at Xconomy’s half-day forum, beginning at 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 26 at the Illumina Theater at The Alexandria. Xconomy’s early bird discount ends at midnight, so register today and save $70.

Confirmed speakers include:

—Robin Thurston, CEO, Helix

—Jean Balgrosky, CIO, MintHealth

—Dawn Barry, Co-founder & President, Luna DNA

—Scot Chisholm, Co-founder & CEO, Classy

—Eduardo Esquenazi, Co-founder & Chairman, Sirenas

—Nik Schork, Professor and Director of Human Biology, J. Craig Venter Institute

—Tajana Šimunić Rosing, UCSD Center for Healthy Aging and IBM Watson Health Partner

—Steffanie Strathdee, Associate Dean of Global Health, UCSD Medical School and Professor of Epidemiology, Director, UCSD Global Health Institute

—Doug Winter, Co-founder & CEO, Seismic

—Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures

—Amir Nashat, Managing Partner, Polaris Partners

—Ranjeet Alexis, Senior Director, Intel Capital