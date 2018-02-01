EXOME

As Worlds Collide: Join Xconomy for Big Data Meets Big Biology

Bruce V. Bigelow

February 1st, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

What happens when the power of advanced computing and large-scale data technologies are applied in healthcare and the life sciences?

Imagine what might happen if two tsunamis came together near the coast.

On April 26, Xconomy will explore how the inexorable trends in IT and life sciences are driving transformational change, and how innovations in this convergence are creating companies that are poised to take over large swathes of the economy. We’re convening in San Diego at the Illumina Theater at The Alexandria, and we’re calling it the Xconomy Forum on Big Data Meets Big Biology.

We’re gathering key leaders from as far as Boston and the Bay Area to explain how genomics is focusing increasingly on information science, how healthtech startups are implementing IT innovations like blockchain, and how all of this could impact patients, doctors, and the healthcare industry in general.

Our confirmed speakers so far:

Nicholas Schork, professor and director of human biology at the J. Craig Venter Institute.

Robin Thurston, CEO, Helix

Dawn Barry, president, Luna DNA

Jean Balgrosky, CTO, MintHealth, and CIO, MD Revolution

Steffanie Strathdee, Associate Dean of Global Health, UCSD Medical School and professor of epidemiology, Director, UCSD Global Health Institute

Tajana Šimunić Rosing, UCSD professor of computer science, Director of UCSD Center for Healthy Aging.

Eduardo Esquenazi, founder and chairman, Sirenas

Doug Winter, Seismic CEO

Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO

We’ll have more to announce soon, but tickets are now available online here. Register now and save $96 with Xconomy’s super saver price of $99. See you in April!

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

