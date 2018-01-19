Eli Lilly’s Eiry Roberts Joins Neurocrine as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Eiry Roberts is Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NASDAQ: NBIX) new chief medical officer. Roberts comes to the San Diego biotech company from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where her roles included serving as vice president of clinical pharmacology, and vice president of R&D in the company’s biomedicines business unit. Roberts succeeds Christopher O’Brien, who will retire in February. Neurocrine says O’Brien will continue in a consulting role to the company. Neurocrine develops and markets drugs that treat neurologic, psychiatric, and endocrine disorders.