Eli Lilly’s Eiry Roberts Joins Neurocrine as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

January 19th, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

Eiry Roberts is Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NASDAQ: NBIX) new chief medical officer. Roberts comes to the San Diego biotech company from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where her roles included serving as vice president of clinical pharmacology, and vice president of R&D in the company’s biomedicines business unit. Roberts succeeds Christopher O’Brien, who will retire in February. Neurocrine says O’Brien will continue in a consulting role to the company. Neurocrine develops and markets drugs that treat neurologic, psychiatric, and endocrine disorders.

