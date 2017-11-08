OncoSec Medical Names Former Advaxis Exec O’Conner as CEO

Xconomy San Diego —

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) has named former Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) CEO Daniel J. O’Conner to take over as chief executive at the San Diego-based company, which has been developing technology to enhance the delivery and uptake of its anti-tumor drug therapies.

O’Conner resigned in July from Advaxis, a cancer immunotherapy biotech in Princeton, NJ, and joined OncoSec’s board in September. OncoSec co-founder and CEO Punit Dhillon will continue as president and board member, according to a statement Tuesday. OncoSec said O’Conner’s appointment was effective immediately.