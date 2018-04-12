After years of hype, robotics and artificial intelligence have seeped into the fabric of everyday life and are hitting home. Cars, trucks, and even lawn mowers are gaining self-driving capabilities. Retail and logistics are becoming more automated. Virtual and robotic assistants can answer questions, make decisions, and recognize human emotions in some cases. Our homes are getting smarter, thanks to networked devices that can sense, control, and map their surroundings. In business, the concept of robots and A.I. has shifted from exotic machines to more mainstream tools and services—a homecoming of sorts.