Duke Spinout Evecxia Appoints John Kaiser CEO

Frank Vinluan

August 24th, 2018

Research Triangle Park, NC 

John Kaiser has been appointed CEO of Research Triangle Park, NC-based Evecxia Therapeutics. Kaiser, who has been working with the company since March, was most recently interim CEO of Baltimore-based Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC). His experience also includes positions at Denysias Bioscience, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Evecxia, a Duke University spinout, has developed a formulation of 5-hydroxytryptophan and low-dose carbidopa, two drugs used to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Evecxia says it is developing a slow-release pill version of the drug combination to treat depression in patients who don’t respond adequately to currently available depression drugs.

