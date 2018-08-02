BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) has appointed Thomas B. Smith to serve as chief medical officer. Smith comes to the Raleigh, NC, drug company from Charleston Laboratories in Jupiter, FL, where he was chief medical officer. His experience also includes executive positions at Ameritox, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), and Covidien. BDSI develops products based on a proprietary drug delivery technology that administers medicine via a dissolvable film placed on the inside of the cheek.