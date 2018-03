Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Picks June Almenoff for COO, CMO

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

June Almenoff has been appointed chief operating officer and chief medical officer of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INNT). Almenoff’s experience includes serving as chief medical officer of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, as well as various positions at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Raleigh, NC-based Innovate’s lead drug, larazotide acetate, is being prepared to start Phase 3 studies testing it as a treatment for celiac disease.