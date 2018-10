Former Celgene Exec Goncalves Joins Cara as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Joana Goncalves has been named chief medical officer of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA). She comes to the Stamford, CT, company from Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), where she was vice president, medical affairs for dermatology and neurology. Cara’s lead drug candidate, difelikefalin (Korsuva), is in late-stage testing as a treatment for chronic itching associated with chronic kidney disease.