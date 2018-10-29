IBM has agreed to buy open-source software maker Red Hat in a $34 billion bet aimed at helping it win the cloud computing war against Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

It’s one of the largest-ever U.S. tech acquisitions—the $67 billion Dell-EMC deal holds the top spot. Armonk, NY-based IBM (NYSE: IBM) has a reputation for making a lot of acquisitions, but this is the 107-year-old company’s largest by far, according to CNBC and Bloomberg. Its other notable deals in recent years include the $2.6 billion acquisition of Ann Arbor, MI-based Truven Health Analytics in 2016 and $1.7 billion purchase of Marlborough, MA-based business analytics and data warehousing firm Netezza in 2010.

One of the big questions is whether IBM is giving up too much to scoop up Red Hat and accelerate its cloud computing business. IBM’s stock price was down more than 3 percent in pre-market trading Monday morning to around $120 per share, which if it holds would mark its lowest stock price since 2009, according to financial news website The Street. IBM said it will pay $190 per share in cash for Raleigh, NC-based Red Hat (NYSE: RHT). The deal has a total enterprise value of about $34 billion, and IBM said it will fund the transaction with a combination of cash and debt. Moody’s Investors Service said Monday it will review IBM’s A1 credit rating for a possible downgrade.

The upside for IBM is if the deal pans out, it could give Big Blue a leg up in the increasingly crucial area of enterprise cloud computing. Businesses have been moving their data storage and applications to cloud-based servers for years, but cloud computing companies say that shift is nowhere near complete.

“Most companies today are only 20 percent along their cloud journey, renting compute power to cut costs,” said IBM CEO Ginni Rometty in a prepared statement. “The next 80 percent is about unlocking real business value and driving growth.”

Rometty said that effort will require moving business applications to “hybrid cloud” environments, meaning a mix of cloud-based systems that businesses operate in-house and “public” cloud systems managed by a vendor. The cloud computing shift will also involve “extracting more data” and using cloud technologies to enhance all business operations, from supply chains to sales, she added.

Red Hat was founded in 1993 and develops open-source software products and services, including tools for Linux operating systems. The company generated a $258.8 million profit on $2.9 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Red Hat’s competitors include San Francisco-based Mesosphere and San Francisco-based Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL), which raised $555 million in an initial public offering in April.

The IBM-Red Hat deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019. It has been approved by the boards of both companies, but still requires the approval of Red Hat shareholders and regulators.

IBM said Red Hat will maintain its management team and offices, and will operate as a “distinct unit” within IBM’s hybrid cloud business.

