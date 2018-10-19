EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Abeona Therapeutics Appoints João Siffert Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 19th, 2018

Xconomy New York — 

João Siffert has been appointed head of research and development and chief medical officer of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO). As a result of Siffert’s hire, former chief medical officer Juan Ruiz will become head of European medical affairs. Siffert’s experience includes executive roles at Nestle Health Science, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Avera Pharmaceuticals. New York-based Abeona is developing cell and gene therapies to treat life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company’s lead programs include treatments for the inherited skin disorder epidermolysis bullosa, and Sanfilippo syndrome type A, which is an inherited metabolic disorder.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.