Nike’s Jim Scholefield Jumps to Merck to Lead Digital Strategy

Xconomy New York —

Merck (NYSE: MRK) has appointed Jim Scholefield to serve as its chief information and digital officer. He starts his new job at the Kenilworth, NJ, pharmaceutical giant on Oct. 29. Scholefield is currently chief information officer at Nike (NYSE:NKE). His experience also includes executive roles at Coca Cola (NYSE: KO), Northern Trust (NYSE: NTRS), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).