Eli Lilly’s David Bleakman Joins Redpin as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy New York —

Redpin Therapeutics has appointed David Bleakman to serve as chief scientific officer of the New York biotech. Before joining Redpin, Bleakman spent 25 years at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), most recently as vice president, chief scientific officer, and neuroscience site leader in New York. Redpin, a resident company at JLABS @ NYC, is developing drugs that target neuronal cell activity in the brain to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders.